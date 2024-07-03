Open Menu

Egypt's New Gov't Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Egypt's new gov't takes oath

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Egypt's new cabinet has been sworn in before Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, the state-run Nile tv reported.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Sisi promoted Abdel-Maguid Sakr to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him as the minister of defense and military production, succeeding Mohamed Zaki.

The new cabinet is headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who has been in the post since 2018.

Comprising 30 ministers, the new government saw the merging of some ministries and the introduction of new ones, especially the economic portfolios.

On Sunday, the Egyptian president said the new government's top priority is to mitigate the impact of rising prices and create more job opportunities.

