CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Egyptian parliament approved on Tuesday a presidential request to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months, Egypt's middle East news Agency (MENA) reported.

The current state of emergency, which started in early November to ensure national security amid the volatile situation in the region and neighboring Libya, expires on January 27.

According to the parliament, the military and police should do everything necessary to combat terrorism, protect civilians and ensure the safety of private and public property.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi initially introduced the state of emergency in April 2017 in the wake of two terrorist attacks that hit two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria. The attacks left over 50 people killed and over 100 others injured.