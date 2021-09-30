UrduPoint.com

Egypt's President Calls For Timely General Election In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:54 AM

Egypt's President Calls for Timely General Election in Libya

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday that it is important to make sure the Libyan general election takes place in December as scheduled

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday that it is important to make sure the Libyan general election takes place in December as scheduled.

"On Libya, there was an alignment in views with regard to the need to intensify joint coordination between the two sides and international partners on preparations for holding the upcoming elections, ... The President stressed the need to hold national elections in Libya as scheduled in December 2021," Sisi's office said.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations and the conflict between Palestine and Israel, as well as the trilateral talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks resulted in the formation of a new unity government that put an end to a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations until the general elections, scheduled for December 24.

Earlier in September, the Libyan High Council of State ratified a constitutional framework for the upcoming general election, as well as a law on elections into the country's national assembly.

More Stories From World

