Egypt's President Says Consensus On Libya Being Violated By 'Well-Known Regional Sides'

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Egypt's President Says Consensus on Libya Being Violated by 'Well-Known Regional Sides'

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Saturday accused several unspecified countries of violating the consensus on Libya, reached this January in Berlin.

On Sunday, a two-day Summit of the African Union states will begin in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. The situation in Libya will be one of the main topics of discussion.

"Unfortunately, the international consensus, seen in Berlin, has been violated by well-known regional sides that have not stopped breaching the arms embargo and bringing in thousands of mercenaries that have turned into human extermination machines," President Sisi said during a speech at the meeting of the African Union's Peace and Security Council, that took place ahead of the summit.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war.

Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. Both Sarraj and Haftar were present as well, although they failed to have direct talks with each other. The sides agreed on a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict and offered to create a special commission to monitor the peace process.

