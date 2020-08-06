(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Egyptian Prosecutor General Hamada al-Sawy ordered an investigation into the fatal crash of a private aircraft in the tourist resort site of El Gouna, located in the Red Sea province, earlier on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the local Youm7 news outlet reported that a two-seat ultralight aircraft carrying out a pleasure flight crashed on the tarmac in the El Gouna airport when trying to land, killing two people aboard.

The victims - the pilot and a passenger - were both Egyptian citizens and died in a hospital without regaining consciousness, according to the newspaper.

"The Attorney General has ordered to investigate the crash of a private plane in the El Gouna airport in Hurghada that resulted in the death of two pilots," the prosecutor general's office said.

The prosecutor's office in the province has headed to the scene, the statement read, adding that the office will conduct the necessary procedures to determine the details of the accident.

Civil Aviation Minister Mohammad Manar Enabah has decided to create a special committee from the ministry's Aircraft Accident Investigation Directorate to inspect the site and find out what caused the crash.