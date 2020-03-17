UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Workers For Two Weeks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

Egypt's Red Sea Province Quarantines All Hotel Workers for Two Weeks - Reports

Amr Hanafi, the governor of Egypt's Red Sea province, has ordered a quarantine of tourism sector employees in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, al-Masry al-Youm newspaper reported on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Amr Hanafi, the governor of Egypt's Red Sea province, has ordered a quarantine of tourism sector employees in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, al-Masry al-Youm newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A German citizen, who had spent part of their vacation in the province, later became the first person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Egypt.

The governor ordered that a number of measures be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, tourism workers will be prohibited from leaving their places of employment, including hotels, tourist villages, bazaars and restaurants, for 14 days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Egyptian Health Ministry announced about 40 new cases of coronavirus infection and two new fatalities over the past day. The country has reported a total of 166 cases.

