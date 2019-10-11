UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Planning To Target Soldiers In North Sinai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Planning to Target Soldiers in North Sinai

Egypt's security forces have killed a suicide attacker who was planning to target government troops in the restive North Sinai province, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Egypt's security forces have killed a suicide attacker who was planning to target government troops in the restive North Sinai province, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

"The security forces managed to thwart the suicide bomber's attack on one of the military units in the city of El Arish.

The attacker was killed before he could detonate an explosive belt," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Islamist insurgents have long been targeting security forces in the Sinai Peninsula, having repeatedly staged deadly attacks. During this time, Egyptian authorities have engaged in anti-terror activities in the embattled region to quash the insurgency.

