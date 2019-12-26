UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh Expects Tourist Inflow To Increase By 20% In 2020 - Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh Expects Tourist Inflow to Increase by 20% in 2020 - Governor

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The authorities of Egypt's Southern Sinai province expect the tourist inflow to Sharm El-Sheikh resort to increase by 20 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, the provincial governor, Khaled Fouda, told Sputnik.

"The number of tourists visiting Sharm El-Sheikh is growing, it is almost close to the figures of 2010 ... We expect that next year growth will amount to 20 percent, but we still do not have specific figures for this year," Fouda said.

According to him, the increase in tourism could be attributed to the United Kingdom's decision to lift its ban on flights to Sharm El-Sheikh.

"However, there are now only single flights. We expect a full resumption of air traffic in February," Fouda noted.

The governor said that there had been a moderate number of Russian tourists in the resort city and expressed hope that "they would return as it had happened with British tourists.

"

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015 ” en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg ” resulting in all 224 people on board being killed. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack and suggested that Egypt should step up security measures so that air traffic could resume. Other countries followed suit.

In 2018, Russia resumed direct flights between Moscow to Cairo, but the ban on flights to tourist destination spots such as Hurgada and Sharm El-Sheikh remains in place.

Tourism is one of the main contributors to the Egyptian budget. Before the tragic crash, the tourism industry accounted for over 11 percent of the nation's GDP and provided more than 14 percent of foreign exchange earnings to the treasury. Russia contributed the most tourists to Egypt, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Governor Exchange Moscow Russia Egypt Budget France Traffic Germany Cairo St. Petersburg Italy United Kingdom February 2015 2018 2019 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

4 minutes ago

US Tech Stock Index Nasdaq Crosses 9,000 First Tim ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Asks Spanish Court to ..

5 minutes ago

It's an even game, agree Curran and De Kock

5 minutes ago

Bournemouth spoil Arteta's bow as Arsenal boss

5 minutes ago

Fiorentina sell Gilberto to Fluminense

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.