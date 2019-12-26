CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The authorities of Egypt's Southern Sinai province expect the tourist inflow to Sharm El-Sheikh resort to increase by 20 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, the provincial governor, Khaled Fouda, told Sputnik.

"The number of tourists visiting Sharm El-Sheikh is growing, it is almost close to the figures of 2010 ... We expect that next year growth will amount to 20 percent, but we still do not have specific figures for this year," Fouda said.

According to him, the increase in tourism could be attributed to the United Kingdom's decision to lift its ban on flights to Sharm El-Sheikh.

"However, there are now only single flights. We expect a full resumption of air traffic in February," Fouda noted.

The governor said that there had been a moderate number of Russian tourists in the resort city and expressed hope that "they would return as it had happened with British tourists.

"

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015 ” en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg ” resulting in all 224 people on board being killed. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack and suggested that Egypt should step up security measures so that air traffic could resume. Other countries followed suit.

In 2018, Russia resumed direct flights between Moscow to Cairo, but the ban on flights to tourist destination spots such as Hurgada and Sharm El-Sheikh remains in place.

Tourism is one of the main contributors to the Egyptian budget. Before the tragic crash, the tourism industry accounted for over 11 percent of the nation's GDP and provided more than 14 percent of foreign exchange earnings to the treasury. Russia contributed the most tourists to Egypt, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France.