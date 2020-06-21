UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Shoukry Briefs Lavrov On UNSC Appeal Over Ethiopian Dam - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Egypt's Shoukry Briefs Lavrov on UNSC Appeal Over Ethiopian Dam - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed concerns over the situation around the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River during phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and briefed the top Russian diplomat on Cairo's appeal to the UN Security Council in this relation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Late on Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Cairo officially asked the UN Security Council to interfere in the course of the negotiations on the dam construction. Cairo stresses that the request to the UN body has been made following the stalled negotiations.

"During a conversation initiated by the Egyptian side, Shoukry expressed concerns about the situation in the Egyptian-Ethiopian relations in connection with Addis Ababa's construction of the Renaissance hydroelectric station on the Blue Nile river, and announced that Cairo had appealed to the UN Security Council with a request for a solution," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position on the need to reach a mutually acceptable compromise, taking into account the interests of all interested parties.

"Russia will adhere to this position when discussing this issue in various multilateral formats, including the UN," the ministry added.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what may become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. Sudan and Egypt fear that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages downstream, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen rounds of talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist. As of now, the construction of the dam is reportedly completed by more than 71 percent and is planned to be fully terminated in 2023.

The trilateral talks on the dam resumed last week in an online format after a three-month pause. Earlier in June, a representative of the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said that the Ethiopia-sponsored draft agreement denied water rights to downstream-located Sudan and Egypt and gave Ethiopia exclusive right to the Nile's water resources.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Moscow Water Russia Egypt Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Lead Ethiopia Sudan May June Sunday All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

55 minutes ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

2 hours ago

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

3 hours ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

3 hours ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.