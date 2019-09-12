UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Sisi Confirms Plans To Continue Dabaa NPP Construction In Talks With Rosatom Chief

Thu 12th September 2019

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi confirmed on Thursday the intent to continue the construction of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP), following his meeting with Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom, the presidential office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Sisi met with Likhachev in Cairo to discuss the preparations for the construction of the Dabaa NPP on the Mediterranean coast.

"The president confirmed Egypt's eagerness to continue the cooperation between the two sides on the construction of the plant based on the highest international standards, both technological and nuclear," the statement read.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement to build the Dabaa NPP in November 2015. The project officially started in December 2017 and involves the installation of four Russian-developed VVER-1200 nuclear reactors with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each. The reactors meet the highest "post-Fukushima" security standards.

The total contract value amounted to about $60 billion, an all-time record for the global nuclear industry. The first power unit of the NPP is expected to be put into operation in 2026.

