Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive In Northern Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northern Syria

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi denounced Turkey's operation against Kurdish militia as an affront to Syria's sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi denounced Turkey's operation against Kurdish militia as an affront to Syria's sovereignty.

"Egypt denounces the aggression against Syria's territory and sovereignty as it violates international law," the Egyptian president stated during a bilateral meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II in Cairo, adding that Turkey's actions will have far-reaching negative consequences on the Syrian peace process and the stability in the region as a whole.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria against Kurdish militia which Turkey called terrorist organizations looking to set up a "terrorist corridor" along the country's southern border.

Egypt and Turkey have had a cold relationship in recent years, as Erdogan expressly showed support for the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization banned in Russia) and deposed President Mohamed Morsi. The two presidents have traded accusations of supporting extremists over their parallel presidencies.

