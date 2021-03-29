(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday hailed the "success" of an operation to unwedge the giant Ever Given container ship, stuck in the Suez Canal for nearly a week.

"Today, Egyptians have been successful in putting to an end the crisis of the stranded ship in the Suez Canal, despite the enormous complexity surrounding the process," Sisi said on Twitter.

His message came after the Suez Canal Authority said the ship had been moved to point "80 percent" in the right direction, with efforts to fully free it due to resume late morning Monday.