CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed on Wednesday with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, the latest developments on Libya's soil and efforts to implement the ceasefire.

The Egyptian leader has received the two high-level Libyan officials in the presence of the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel.

"Sisi was informed during the meeting, on the one hand, on the developments in Libya and efforts of all the parties to implement the ceasefire, and, on the other, about the efforts to push the peace process forward under the auspices of the United Nations," a spokesman of Sisi's office, Bassam Rady, said, as quoted by the middle East news Agency.