UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Sisi, Libya's Saleh, Haftar Discuss Events In Libya, Efforts To Cease Fire - MENA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Egypt's Sisi, Libya's Saleh, Haftar Discuss Events in Libya, Efforts to Cease Fire - MENA

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed on Wednesday with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, the latest developments on Libya's soil and efforts to implement the ceasefire

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed on Wednesday with the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, the latest developments on Libya's soil and efforts to implement the ceasefire.

The Egyptian leader has received the two high-level Libyan officials in the presence of the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel.

"Sisi was informed during the meeting, on the one hand, on the developments in Libya and efforts of all the parties to implement the ceasefire, and, on the other, about the efforts to push the peace process forward under the auspices of the United Nations," a spokesman of Sisi's office, Bassam Rady, said, as quoted by the middle East news Agency.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Parliament Egypt Libya Middle East All

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

26 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

42 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

54 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.