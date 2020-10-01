Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met on Thursday morning with the newly-appointed Kuwaiti emir, Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to offer his condolences due to the passing of the country's former ruler, a spokesman of Sisi's office, Bassam Rady, has said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met on Thursday morning with the newly-appointed Kuwaiti emir, Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to offer his condolences due to the passing of the country's former ruler, a spokesman of Sisi's office, Bassam Rady, has said.

During the meeting, Sisi extended his condolences and sympathy to the emir and members of Kuwait's ruling family over the death of Emir Sabah IV, who passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday while receiving treatment in the United States, Rady said, as cited by Egypt's news outlets. Sisi also expressed deep appreciation for the former ruler's stance in backing the course of Egyptian-Kuwaiti relations.

The Kuwaiti leader, in turn, has expressed sincere gratitude over Sisi's visit to the Persian Gulf state and wished Egypt's government and its nation peace and prosperity.

On Wednesday, Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially took the oath before the National Assembly � Kuwait's unicameral parliament � as the new country's emir.

His appointment was announced after the government's emergency meeting following the news of Sabah IV's death.

Emir Sabah IV had ruled Kuwait since 2006. He briefly served as prime minister, and foreign minister for several decades before that. He was hospitalized in Kuwait on July 18 for surgery, reportedly to remove two tumors, and later transported to the US for further treatment.

The emir's funeral took place on Wednesday in the capital of Kuwait City after his body was transferred to his homeland from the US. The ceremony was attended by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in recognition of the late leader's position amid Doha's conflict with other Arabian monarchies, which has been ongoing since 2017.

Sabah IV was buried at the Sulaibikhat cemetery, located northeast of Kuwait City.