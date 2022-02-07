UrduPoint.com

Egypt's Sisi Plans To Partake In SPIEF Economic Forum In June - Russian Ambassador

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi intends to participate in the milestone 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Egypt will be the main guest of the anniversary 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The Egyptian president ... has already confirmed his intention to visit Russia to participate in this event," Borisenko said.

The diplomat added that consultations of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Egypt in the 2+2 format would be held in Cairo.

This year, the SPIEF will be held from June 15-18.

