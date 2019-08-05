(@imziishan)

An explosion caused by a speeding car in central Cairo overnight, killing at least 20 people, was a "terrorist incident", Egypt's president said Monday

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Egyptian people and the families of the martyrs killed in the cowardly terrorist incident.

.. last night," read a post on Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's official Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Egyptian police said they suspected the Hasm group, an armed affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, of being behind the attack.