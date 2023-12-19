Open Menu

Egypt's Sisi Secures Third Term In Widely Expected Election Win

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 06:28 PM

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has won a third term with 89.6 percent of the vote in the Arab world's most populous country, the national election authority said Monday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has won a third term with 89.6 percent of the vote in the Arab world's most populous country, the national election authority said Monday.

The outcome of the December 10-12 poll was widely expected after the former army chief with a fondness for infrastructure mega-projects campaigned against a small field of relative unknowns.

It secures 69-year-old Sisi his third and, according to the Egyptian constitution, final term in office, starting in April and set to run for six years.

His victory comes despite a painful economic crisis, marked by a Currency plunge and runaway household prices, and heightened regional tensions sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in neighbouring Gaza.

Annual inflation is running at 36.4 percent, sending up prices of some food staples by the week and hurting household budgets in the country of nearly 106 million.

Even before the current economic crisis, about two thirds of Egypt's population were living on or below the poverty line.

