Egypt's Sisi Thanks UK For Lifting 4-Year Ban On Flights To Sharm El-Sheikh

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Egyptian Abdel Fattah Sisi thanked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allowing commercial flights to the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh after a four-year pause.

The United Kingdom lifted restrictions on air travel in October. The first flights to Sharm El-Sheikh are expected in the coming months.

"The president has greeted the recent decision by the British government to resume direct flights from the UK to the Sharm El-Sheikh airport," Sisi's office said in a press release.

The ban was imposed in November 2015 after a Russian airliner was blown out of the sky shortly after departing from the resort. Investigators discovered that a bomb had been smuggled onboard, raising concerns about airport security in Egypt.

