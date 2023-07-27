MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Thursday will pay his first visit to Turkey since he assumed office in 2014.

The visit will take place after the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Egypt and Turkey and reinstatement of ambassadors.

Sisi will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials. The sides are expected to build on the recent diplomatic success and discuss issue on the bilateral agenda.