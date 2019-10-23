UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Sisi Urges Companies Of Russia, Other Countries To Invest In Africa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Egypt's Sisi Urges Companies of Russia, Other Countries to Invest in Africa

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi called on Wednesday upon private companies of Russia and other states to cooperate with African nations in investment, pledging to ensure the continent's stable development and progress

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi called on Wednesday upon private companies of Russia and other states to cooperate with African nations in investment, pledging to ensure the continent's stable development and progress.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, began on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi.

The Egyptian leader underlined that the African continent was embarking on "the new phase of economic development" as its industrial potential and digitalization was on the rise.

"I would like to call upon private companies of Russia, other countries and international financial organizations to cooperate in investments in Africa. The time is right for that now," Sisi said at the forum.

He also urged international financial organizations to partake in funding initiatives aimed at promoting Africa's economic growth and to "provide financial assurances for strengthening its economic capacity that might promote investment activity."

"We pledge to provide optimal conditions for implementation of the development programs that will help Africa to embark on the way of progress, well-being and stable development," Sisi stressed.

In his speech, the Egyptian leader also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for hospitality and hosting the summit.

"We highly appreciate the attention that is given in the Russian Federation to strengthening the cooperation between Russia and Africa, and we regard the forum as the platform to develop the relationship for mutual investments and cooperation between the two peoples ... Its deliverables will be beneficial for the nations of Africa," Sisi said.

He also stressed that cooperation with African countries should be based on mutual interests and principles of protection of African property, adding that it would enable to ensure the sustainable development in Africa and create the business-like atmosphere, social equity, as well as peace and stability.

"I would like to express hope that the forum will contribute to the development of cooperation between African countries and Russia in different areas in years to come," he concluded.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Africa Business Russia Egypt Progress Vladimir Putin Sochi Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

8 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

15 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

30 minutes ago

PM takes notice of Hareem Shah's tik tok video at ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.