(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Friday ceasefire declarations made by neighbouring Libya's warring rival governments

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Friday ceasefire declarations made by neighbouring Libya's warring rival governments.

"I welcome statements by Libya's presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a ceasefire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory," Sisi said in a tweet.

Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the twin announcements were an "important step" on the path to restoring stability.