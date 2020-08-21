Egypt's Sisi Welcomes Ceasefire Declarations By Rival Libya Govts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:30 PM
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Friday ceasefire declarations made by neighbouring Libya's warring rival governments
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed Friday ceasefire declarations made by neighbouring Libya's warring rival governments.
"I welcome statements by Libya's presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a ceasefire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory," Sisi said in a tweet.
Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the twin announcements were an "important step" on the path to restoring stability.