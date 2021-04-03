Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said Saturday that a shipping traffic jam caused by a giant container vessel getting stuck on the crucial waterway for almost a week has been cleared

"All the ships waiting in the waterway since the grounding of the.

.. (MV) Ever Given have completed passage," SCA chief Osama Rabie said in a statement by the canal authority.

The 200,000-tonne megaship was refloated on Monday, by which point the backlog had reached more than 400 vessels.