CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The revenue generated by the Egypt-administered Suez Canal hit a record $9.4 billion in the fiscal year ending in June, up 35% from the previous year, the head of the canal's authority said Wednesday.

"In the current financial year, we achieved a revenue of $9.4 billion, which is 35% more than last year," Adm. Osama Rabie, the Suez Canal Authority's chairman, said in a statement.

Rabie said the total gross weight of goods transported through the canal over the same period reached a record high of 1.5 billion tonnes during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. He said work to widen and deepen the crucial waterway was almost complete.

The canal's revenue totaled nearly $8 billion in the 2021-2022 fiscal year as the shipping market began to rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns. It announced a 15% hike in transit fees starting January 2023 to offset soaring inflation rates.

