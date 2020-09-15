UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Top Diplomat Says Vital To Freeze Situation On Ground In Libya, Move To Talks

Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Libya's conflicting sides should freeze the situation on the ground and move to active talks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in a call on Monday.

In August, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord declared an immediate ceasefire and offered to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported the truce.

"The ministers exchanged views on the rapidly developing events in the region, primarily in Libya. Shoukry stressed the importance of freezing the situation on the ground in Libya, achieving an official and full-scale truce, disbanding armed groups and withdrawing all foreign forces from Libya," the Egyptian ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said in a press release.

The Egyptian foreign minister stated that it is necessary to move to "active" negotiations on Libya in order to reach a political solution.

Another topic on agenda was the Syrian crisis. The two agreed on the importance of achieving a political solution while preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As for the Palestinian issue, Shoukry said that it was vital to create "an atmosphere of security" in the region, taking into account legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

