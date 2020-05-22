(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov efforts of the Middle East Quartet ” the EU, the UN, the US and Russia ” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement during phone talks, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

The talks were initiated by Mladenov and aimed at "coordinating with Egypt the international efforts expected in the near future within the Middle East Quartet," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

During the talks, Shoukry expressed Egypt's readiness to provide all necessary assistance to Mladenov to maintain the settlement process and noted the importance of the fight against terrorism in the region, which requires avoiding the adoption of unilateral decisions that have negative impact on the peace negotiations.

Mladenov, in his turn, expressed a desire to fully coordinate with Egypt the future steps and efforts to resume the peace process in accordance with the two-state solution, the ministry added.

Earlier this week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced an exit from all agreements, including security guarantees, with the US and Israel due to the latter's intent to annex Palestinian lands, and once again pushed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via an international conference within the framework of international law. As a result, at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Mladenov called on the Middle East Quartet partners to quickly prepare a proposal that would help in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that a teleconference of special representatives of the Middle East Quartet could be held in the coming days.