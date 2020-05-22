UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Top Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss Mideast Quartet's Efforts To Settle Conflict- Cairo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Egypt's Top Diplomat, UN Envoy Discuss Mideast Quartet's Efforts to Settle Conflict- Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov efforts of the Middle East Quartet ” the EU, the UN, the US and Russia ” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement during phone talks, the ministry's press service said on Thursday.

The talks were initiated by Mladenov and aimed at "coordinating with Egypt the international efforts expected in the near future within the Middle East Quartet," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

During the talks, Shoukry expressed Egypt's readiness to provide all necessary assistance to Mladenov to maintain the settlement process and noted the importance of the fight against terrorism in the region, which requires avoiding the adoption of unilateral decisions that have negative impact on the peace negotiations.

Mladenov, in his turn, expressed a desire to fully coordinate with Egypt the future steps and efforts to resume the peace process in accordance with the two-state solution, the ministry added.

Earlier this week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced an exit from all agreements, including security guarantees, with the US and Israel due to the latter's intent to annex Palestinian lands, and once again pushed for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via an international conference within the framework of international law. As a result, at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Mladenov called on the Middle East Quartet partners to quickly prepare a proposal that would help in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that a teleconference of special representatives of the Middle East Quartet could be held in the coming days.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Russia Egypt Facebook Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.