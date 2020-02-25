UrduPoint.com
Egypt's Toppled 'Pharaoh' Hosni Mubarak Defiant To The End

Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak ruled with an iron fist for 30 years before being deposed amid street protests, defending his chequered reign to the end

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak ruled with an iron fist for 30 years before being deposed amid street protests, defending his chequered reign to the end.

He died Tuesday aged 91.

Once dubbed "the Pharaoh" for his long, autocratic rule, he was swept from power, like other regional potentates, by the popular uprisings of the 2011 Arab Spring.

His mixed legacy is that of a strongman who employed emergency powers, led a police state and rigged elections, and of a guarantor of stability who battled jihadists, maintained close ties with the West and kept peace with Israel.

A former air force chief, he became Egyptian vice president and then, in 1981, head of state after Islamist militants assassinated his predecessor Anwar Sadat during a military parade.

Mubarak was also wounded, having sat next to Sadat in the attack by jihadists who had infiltrated the army.

He would survive several more attempts on his life, most dramatically in 1995 when militants sprayed his motorcade with bullets at a roadblock in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mubarak was the fourth president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was founded in 1952 when the military overthrew the monarchy.

He was considered neither an inspirational revolutionary like Gamal Abdel Nasser, who ruled from 1956 to 1970, nor a charismatic politician like Sadat, who succeeded Nasser and led Egypt until 1981.

But his diplomatic prowess showed on the international stage where he proved to be a deft statesman.

He maintained Egypt's peace treaty with Israel -- the reason Sadat was assassinated by militants -- and became a main player in the US-sponsored Israeli-Palestinian peace process more than a decade later.

