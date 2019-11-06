UrduPoint.com
Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Affairs Committee of National Assembly Chairman Malik Ehsan Ullah Tiwana met with the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and exchanged views on issues of common interest, says a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

The two sides also exchanged views on China-Pakistan relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly is currently on a visit to China.

Meanwhile, Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met with a joint delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Agriculture Committee, the Chinese media reported.

Wang Chen said that China-Pakistan friendship is unbreakable and rock-solid and added the two heads of state drew a grand blueprint for building a new era of China-Pakistan destiny community and consolidating and developing China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership.

The Pakistani side expressed its gratitude to China for its firm support for Pakistan and its willingness to continuously strengthen friendly exchanges between the legislatures.

More Stories From World

