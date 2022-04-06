UrduPoint.com

EI Salvador Arrests 6,300 Suspected Gang Members

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 03:34 PM

EI Salvador arrests 6,300 suspected gang members

Salvadoran authorities arrested 6,312 suspected gang members in the past 10 days, as part of an offensive to curb a rise in homicides, the National Civil Police said Tuesday

SAN SALVADOR, Apr 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Salvadoran authorities arrested 6,312 suspected gang members in the past 10 days, as part of an offensive to curb a rise in homicides, the National Civil Police said Tuesday.

Some 4,000 of the suspects were being held in prisons, including maximum security prisons, as of Monday, according to Director of Penal Centers Osiris Luna Meza.

Due to the high rate of daily arrests, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ordered the construction of a new maximum security prison with a capacity of 20,000 inmates.

In addition, he chaired a ceremony on Monday to incorporate 1,450 new military personnel into a government strategy, focusing on mitigating the causes of crime and the spread of gangs.

Related Topics

Police Government

Recent Stories

President asks ECP to propose dates for general el ..

President asks ECP to propose dates for general elections within  90 days

6 minutes ago
 Beijing parks see rise in visitors during holiday

Beijing parks see rise in visitors during holiday

4 minutes ago
 Zelensky slams European 'indecisiveness' over sanc ..

Zelensky slams European 'indecisiveness' over sanctions

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Insulti ..

Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Budapest - Foreign Ministr ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,383 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,383 new local COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Working With Gazprom on Further Payment fo ..

Hungary Working With Gazprom on Further Payment for Russian Gas Delivery- Foreig ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.