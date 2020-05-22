Eid Al-Fitr Prayer Canceled in Paris' Great Mosque Because of Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

The dean of the Great Mosque of Paris told Sputnik on Friday that the special prayer on the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, would not be held in the mosque in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The dean of the Great Mosque of Paris told Sputnik on Friday that the special prayer on the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, would not be held in the mosque in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Eid al-Fitr lasts from May 23-24.

"The Eid prayer will not be held this year in the mosque due to the risk that a large number of people will gather in a one closed place," Chems-Eddine Hafiz said, stressing that the event could not be arranged under the present health circumstances.

Since its founding in 1926, this year marks the first time in the Paris Mosque's history that the Eid prayer cannot be held. The Paris Mosque is one of the largest in France, a country with some five million Muslims, accounting for around 8.8 percent of the total population.

As of Friday, the pandemic in France has already passed its peak, as the country's health authorities have recorded only around 400 coronavirus cases each day over the past week, which is much lower compared to the numbers for March-April.