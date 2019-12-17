UrduPoint.com
Eiffel Tower Closes To Visitors On Tuesday Due To Ongoing Pension Strike

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

The Eiffel Tower, France's most famous and recognizable landmark, closed to visitors on Tuesday amid an ongoing national strike against an unpopular pension reform proposal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Eiffel Tower, France's most famous and recognizable landmark, closed to visitors on Tuesday amid an ongoing national strike against an unpopular pension reform proposal.

"Due to a national strike, I'm [Eiffel Tower] closed today.

Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge," the landmark's official Twitter account said.

The strike began on December 5 over the government's plans to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, a decision that has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees. Major rallies have taken place in Paris, with hundreds of thousands of people having joined them.

