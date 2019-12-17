Eiffel Tower Closes to Visitors on Tuesday Due to Ongoing Pension Strike

The Eiffel Tower, France's most famous and recognizable landmark, closed to visitors on Tuesday amid an ongoing national strike against an unpopular pension reform proposal

"Due to a national strike, I'm [Eiffel Tower] closed today.

Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge," the landmark's official Twitter account said.

The strike began on December 5 over the government's plans to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, a decision that has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees. Major rallies have taken place in Paris, with hundreds of thousands of people having joined them.