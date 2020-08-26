UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eiffel Tower Of Debris Cleared From Beirut Port

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:33 PM

Eiffel Tower of debris cleared from Beirut port

French and Lebanese soldiers cleared 8,000 tonnes of steel and concrete equivalent to the weight of the Eiffel Tower from Beirut port which was devastated by a monster blast, an officer said Wednesday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :French and Lebanese soldiers cleared 8,000 tonnes of steel and concrete equivalent to the weight of the Eiffel Tower from Beirut port which was devastated by a monster blast, an officer said Wednesday.

Efforts have focused recently on clearing the parts of the port worst affected by the massive August 4 explosion that ripped across swathes of Beirut and killed more than 180 people.

"It took me four days to clear 8,000 tonnes of concrete and steel," said Lieutenant Paulin, a French officer coordinating clearing operations at the port.

"8,000 tonnes since we got here five days ago, that's the equivalent of the weight of the Eiffel Tower," said Paulin, who belongs to a French civil engineering regiment.

The Tonnerre, a huge French amphibious helicopter carrier, arrived in Beirut earlier in August with dozens of trucks and heavy machinery to clear the debris.

Colonel Yusef Haidar of the Lebanese army said the port, on which the country usually relies for around 90 percent of its imports, was currently operating at almost half of its capacity.

"Last week, it was 30 percent, today we're talking around 45 percent," he said during a news conference inside the port.

Three weeks after the blast, which was widely blamed on negligence by the Lebanese state, the port was still a sea of wrecked cars, mangled containers and collapsed warehouses.

French and Lebanese soldiers could be seen salvaging goods and sortingthem in such a way that traders and insurance experts can visit and make lossassessments in the coming days.

Related Topics

Army Visit Beirut August From Weight

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

3 minutes ago

India still in search of true strategy when Pakist ..

30 seconds ago

Rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast

31 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks political par ..

32 seconds ago

Italian Gov't to Challenge Sicily Governor's Order ..

41 seconds ago

Three of a family died, one injured in accident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.