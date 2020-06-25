UrduPoint.com
Eiffel Tower Reopens In Paris After 104-day Virus Lockdown

Thu 25th June 2020

The Eiffel Tower reopened on Thursday for the first time since France imposed its coronavirus lockdown in March, though tourists will not be allowed to the top of the Paris landmark until later this summer

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Eiffel Tower reopened on Thursday for the first time since France imposed its coronavirus lockdown in March, though tourists will not be allowed to the top of the Paris landmark until later this summer.

Journalists from around the world were on hand as about 50 visitors, mainly French, prepared to make the steep climb by stairs to the first two levels, as elevators will remain closed because of social distancing concerns.

