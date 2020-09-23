UrduPoint.com
Eiffel Tower Reopens In Paris After Being Closed Over Bomb Threat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:17 PM

Eiffel Tower Reopens in Paris After Being Closed Over Bomb Threat

The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris reopened to visitors on Wednesday following several hours of closure due to a message warning of a bomb inside it, the SETE company, which manages the facilities of the monument, told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris reopened to visitors on Wednesday following several hours of closure due to a message warning of a bomb inside it, the SETE company, which manages the facilities of the monument, told Sputnik.

"The monument reopened its doors at 14.15 (15.15 GMT)," the SETE press service said in a statement.

Visitors and staff were evacuated from the tower earlier in the day, when the police received a call warning of a bomb placed inside the structure. The security forces have carried out checks on the whole site.

More Stories From World

