Eiffel Tower Reopens in Paris After Being Closed Over Bomb Threat

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris reopened to visitors on Wednesday following several hours of closure due to a message warning of a bomb inside it, the SETE company, which manages the facilities of the monument, told Sputnik.

"The monument reopened its doors at 14.15 (15.15 GMT)," the SETE press service said in a statement.

Visitors and staff were evacuated from the tower earlier in the day, when the police received a call warning of a bomb placed inside the structure. The security forces have carried out checks on the whole site.