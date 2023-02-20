UrduPoint.com

Eiffel Tower To Project Colors Of Ukrainian Flag On Eve Of February 24 - Paris Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Eiffel Tower to Project Colors of Ukrainian Flag on Eve of February 24 - Paris Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Eiffel Tower in the French capital will light up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of the conflict, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Monday.

"On Thursday evening, the Eiffel Tower will light up in colors of Ukraine.

Paris remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian people a year after the start of the conflict," the mayor tweeted.

It will not be the first time when the famous monument lights up in blue and yellow as it was illuminated with the colors of Ukraine's national flag for three straight days in February 2022, after Russian launched its special military operation.

