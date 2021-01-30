UrduPoint.com
Eight Afghan Servicemen Killed In Car Bomb Attack In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) At least eight Afghan security force members were killed in a car bomb explosion in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday, media reported, citing the provincial governor's office.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, the blast occurred near a forces unit in Shirzad district.

At the same time, Obaidullah Shinwari, the deputy head of the provincial council in Nangarhar, said that at least 14 servicemen were killed in the attack.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.

More Stories From World

