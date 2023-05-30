UrduPoint.com

Eight African Countries Allow Ukraine To Open Embassies - Foreign Minister Kuleba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Eight African Countries Allow Ukraine to Open Embassies - Foreign Minister Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said eight African countries have officially allowed Ukraine to open embassies.

In December 2022, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would open ten embassies in Africa.

"Eight (African) countries have already given official consent to the opening of embassies, two are completing the processes... To open all these embassies, we still need to make changes to the budget of the Foreign Ministry, and we are working on this now with the prime minister in order to reach the required result by the end of the year," Kuleba said during an all-Ukrainian telethon.

Kuleba in October 2022 made the first tour of African countries in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy. Later, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo, he lamented that many countries in Latin America and Africa supported Russia, as well as the fact that officials in Senegal told him that the West was fighting Russia, and Russians and Ukrainians were one people.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Budget Senegal October December All

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

5 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

7 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

7 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

7 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.