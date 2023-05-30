Eight African Countries Allow Ukraine to Open Embassies - Foreign Minister Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said eight African countries have officially allowed Ukraine to open embassies.

In December 2022, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would open ten embassies in Africa.

"Eight (African) countries have already given official consent to the opening of embassies, two are completing the processes... To open all these embassies, we still need to make changes to the budget of the Foreign Ministry, and we are working on this now with the prime minister in order to reach the required result by the end of the year," Kuleba said during an all-Ukrainian telethon.

Kuleba in October 2022 made the first tour of African countries in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy. Later, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo, he lamented that many countries in Latin America and Africa supported Russia, as well as the fact that officials in Senegal told him that the West was fighting Russia, and Russians and Ukrainians were one people.