Eight Agreements Signed During Saudi-Algerian Business Forum To Enhance Trade, Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Eight agreements signed during Saudi-Algerian business forum to enhance trade, investment

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Saudi-Algerian Business Forum concluded its activities Thursday with the two countries signing eight agreements aiming at enhancing trade and investment.

The agreements covered the sectors of trade, investment, information technology, business incubators and accelerators, tourism services, elevators, and spare parts.

The agreements were signed by the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), the Council for Algerian Economic Renewal (CREA) as well as Saudi and Algerian companies.

During the forum, the Algerian Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, highlighted the new Algerian investment law, saying it removes all investment obstacles that previously hindered investors.

He also said that the current Saudi-Algerian trade volume, estimated at around US$837 million, does not reflect the aspirations and investment opportunities available in both countries.

For his part, Bader Suliman Alreziza, Vice Chairman of the FSC, said that the establishment of the Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council and the two countries’ joint committee and business council significantly boost their economic relations.

The first license for an Algerian company in the Kingdom was issued in 2010, Alreziza said, adding that the Algerian investment licenses now total 18.

