Eight Arrested At Anti-lockdown Protest In Bulgaria

Thu 14th May 2020

Eight protesters were arrested during a rally in Sofia on Thursday at which 2,000 people protested against the lockdown and other measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The rally, organised by the radical left-wing Vazrazhdane group, was the first mass gathering of people since Bulgaria imposed restrictions on movement and other measures as part of a nationwide state of emergency brought in on March 13 to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency ended on Wednesday but was immediately replaced by a "health emergency situation" which has similar effects.

The interior ministry said eight demonstrators were detained for various reasons and slammed the rally as "a brutal violation of the anti-epidemic measures" that ban gatherings of large numbers of people.

There were brief skirmishes but no serious injuries as demonstrators tried to break police cordons outside parliament buildings in downtown Sofia shouting "Mafia", "Resign" and "Killers".

The protesters then moved on to block traffic on several downtown boulevards.

Some of those gathered claimed the novel coronavirus was "fake news" and "an international conspiracy", while others carried slogans condemning microsoft founder Bill Gates, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros and the construction of 5G networks.

