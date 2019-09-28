Eight Bombs Go Off Across Nangarhar Province in Eastern Afghanistan on Election Day

(@imziishan)

The eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was hit by at least eight bomb attacks on Saturday, a source in the Nangarhar governor's office told Sputnik, adding that at least seven people were injured

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was hit by at least eight bomb attacks on Saturday, a source in the Nangarhar governor's office told Sputnik, adding that at least seven people were injured.

In the meantime, one more source, this time in the security sphere, told Sputnik that there were 17 bomb blasts, which killed one person and injured 17 others.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that at least one person was killed and four others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in the city of Jalalabad.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said at a news conference that no major explosion had occurred so far. He added that all minor blasts took place outside the city centers.