UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Bombs Go Off Across Nangarhar Province In Eastern Afghanistan On Election Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Eight Bombs Go Off Across Nangarhar Province in Eastern Afghanistan on Election Day

The eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was hit by at least eight bomb attacks on Saturday, a source in the Nangarhar governor's office told Sputnik, adding that at least seven people were injured

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was hit by at least eight bomb attacks on Saturday, a source in the Nangarhar governor's office told Sputnik, adding that at least seven people were injured.

In the meantime, one more source, this time in the security sphere, told Sputnik that there were 17 bomb blasts, which killed one person and injured 17 others.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that at least one person was killed and four others injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Amarkhil high school in the city of Jalalabad.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said at a news conference that no major explosion had occurred so far. He added that all minor blasts took place outside the city centers.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Bomb Blast Governor Jalalabad All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Sau ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh reports seventh case of polio for the year 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Claims Group Launches Over 300 Major, Smal ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 6 ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces to ..

3 minutes ago

Two water supply scheme proposals sent for approva ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.