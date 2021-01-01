UrduPoint.com
Eight Bosnians Die In Suspected Gas Poisoning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Eight youngsters died in Bosnia overnight Friday in a weekend house where they celebrated the New Year, police said with local media reporting that they were victims of gas poisoning

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Eight youngsters died in Bosnia overnight Friday in a weekend house where they celebrated the New Year, police said with local media reporting that they were victims of gas poisoning.

The victims include four men and four women between 18 and 20 years of age who were found dead in the weekend house in a village in southern Bosnia, police said.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene after being informed that several people, who were celebrating the New Year, were found in unconscious state in Trebistovo, police official Milan Galic told regional tv channel N1.

"The most likely cause of death is ... gas poisoning," he said, adding that more details would be known after the investigation.

Local media reported that the victims died most likely from the exposure to gas that apparently came from a generator.

Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija voiced condolences to the victims' families.

