Eight bus passengers killed by road mine in Mali: police

Eight bus passengers were killed Tuesday by a road mine in central Mali, police and the bus company said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Eight bus passengers were killed Tuesday by a road mine in central Mali police and the bus company said.

The vehicle, which was on route from the central town of Douentza to the northern town of Gao, "struck a mine, (and) eight passengers were killed," Oumar Ould Mamoud of the Sonef bus company told AFP.

Police confirmed his account and said the blast occurred 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Douentza.