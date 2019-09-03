Eight Bus Passengers Killed By Road Mine In Mali: Police
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:02 PM
Eight bus passengers were killed Tuesday by a road mine in central Mali, police and the bus company said
The vehicle, which was on route from the central town of Douentza to the northern town of Gao, "struck a mine, (and) eight passengers were killed," Oumar Ould Mamoud of the Sonef bus company told AFP.
Police confirmed his account and said the blast occurred 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Douentza.