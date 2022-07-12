Eight Candidates to Run for UK Prime Minister, Registration Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The registration of candidates for the post of UK Prime Minister has been completed, eight applicants will compete for the post in the first round of voting, all of them managed to secure support of at least 20 members of the Conservative faction of the UK House of Commons.

Official registration ended at 18.00 local time (17:00 GMT).

In total, 11 parliamentarians declared their desire to run for the role of the Tory leader, who will also become UK Prime Minister, three of them ” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Rehman Chishti ” withdrew from the race.

Among the candidates who managed to get into the first round of voting are former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, House of Commons Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General of England and Wales, Suella Braverman and former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch.

The head of the members' committee of the UK Conservative Party (the so-called 1922 Committee), Graham Brady announced on Monday that the first round of voting among Conservative MPs would take place on July 13. To advance to the second round, a candidate must secure support of at least 30 members of the Conservative faction. The following rounds can be held until the two main contenders remain. After that, the winner will be chosen between two finalists by all members of the party. Voting will take place by mail.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party. He will perform his duties until the appointment of a new head of the cabinet.