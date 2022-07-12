UrduPoint.com

Eight Candidates To Run For UK Prime Minister, Registration Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Eight Candidates to Run for UK Prime Minister, Registration Completed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The registration of candidates for the post of UK Prime Minister has been completed, eight applicants will compete for the post in the first round of voting, all of them managed to secure support of at least 20 members of the Conservative faction of the UK House of Commons.

Official registration ended at 18.00 local time (17:00 GMT).

In total, 11 parliamentarians declared their desire to run for the role of the Tory leader, who will also become UK Prime Minister, three of them ” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Rehman Chishti ” withdrew from the race.

Among the candidates who managed to get into the first round of voting are former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, House of Commons Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General of England and Wales, Suella Braverman and former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch.

The head of the members' committee of the UK Conservative Party (the so-called 1922 Committee), Graham Brady announced on Monday that the first round of voting among Conservative MPs would take place on July 13. To advance to the second round, a candidate must secure support of at least 30 members of the Conservative faction. The following rounds can be held until the two main contenders remain. After that, the winner will be chosen between two finalists by all members of the party. Voting will take place by mail.

Boris Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party. He will perform his duties until the appointment of a new head of the cabinet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kemi Wales United Kingdom May July 2019 Post All From Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.