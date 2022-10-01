UrduPoint.com

Eight Children Injured In Road Accident In Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 10:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) At least 10 people, including eight children, were injured when a bus and a truck collided in Japan's Saitama Prefecture, Japanese media report.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning, at 08:30 local time (23:30 GMT on Friday), on the Tokyo Gaikan Expressway, near the city of Toda, the NHK broadcaster said.

Ten people were injured, including the drivers of the bus and truck, and at least eight school-age children, NHK said citing firefighters and medics.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

