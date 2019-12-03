UrduPoint.com
Eight Children Killed In Attacks In Northern Syria - UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:10 AM

Eight Children Killed in Attacks in Northern Syria - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Fresh attacks killed eight children in northern Syria, bringing to at least 34 the number of minors who have fallen victim to hostilities in this part of the country, UNICEF regional director Ted Chiaban said in a statement.

"We are shocked and saddened at reports that eight children were killed and another eight were injured in attacks on Tal Rifaat town, northern Aleppo. All of them were under the age of 15," Chiaban wrote on Monday without specifying who is to blame for the strike. "This brings the number of children killed in the north of Syria to at least 34 in the past four weeks alone.

"

The UNICEF official urged all parties to the Syrian conflict to protect children and warned that those who target them deliberately would be held accountable.

Tal Rifaat area is a site of sporadic confrontations between pro-Turkish forces and Kurdish militias.

In October, within days of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US military from northeast Syria, Turkey launched an operation against Kurds in the area. On October 17 Vice President Mike Pence reached a deal with Turkish leadership on a five-day cease-fire, later cemented by a Turkish-Russian agreement to conduct joint patrols along the border area.

