Eight CIS Envoys to US Say Preserving Historical Truth About World War II 'Common Duty'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The international community has a "common duty" to preserve the historical truth about World War II, eight Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) envoys to the United States said in a joint statement on Friday.

The 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries.

"In the victorious year of 1945, the liberator soldiers were admired and sincerely appreciated by the world," the ambassadors from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan said in the statement published in Washington Times. "It is our common duty to preserve and firmly uphold the historical truth about those events.

The diplomats called on all to honor and pass on the memory of the victims and lessons of World War II to the next generations, urging remembering everyone who fought Nazism and Fascism for the sake of gaining independence, salvation from enslavement and the against the destruction of entire countries and peoples.

"These days we commemorate the fallen, thank and wish long life to the veterans of the allied Soviet and American armies as well as to the workers in the rear and all those who gave us this holiday," the statement said.

These people serve as an example of dedication, brotherhood in arms and cooperation, the envoys added.