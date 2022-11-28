UrduPoint.com

Eight Civilians Dead As Somalia Hotel Siege Ends: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Somali security forces have ended an hours-long siege by Al-Shabaab militants who stormed a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu overnight, killing eight civilians, the national police spokesman said on Monday

The attack by the insurgents began around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday in a hail of gunfire and explosions, as they besieged the Villa Rose hotel which is frequented by parliamentarians and other government officials.

Around 21 hours after the attack started, Sadik Dudishe, a spokesman for the national police, told reporters "the clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended."The militants "killed eight civilians who stayed in the hotel and the security forces succeeded in rescuing about 60 civilians, no one among the civilians was wounded," he added.

One member of the security forces also died in the operation, he said.

