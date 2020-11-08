UrduPoint.com
Eight Civilians Killed, 7 Injured In Mortar Attack In Afghanistan's Ghazni City - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

Eight Civilians Killed, 7 Injured in Mortar Attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni City - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) A total of eight civilians, including children, were killed and seven others were injured as three mortars hit near residential houses in the Afghan city of Ghazni on Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the local police.

According to the police, the attack took place the city's in Naw Abad area and was carried out by the Taliban movement. As a result, five children and three women were killed.

The Taliban have not commented on the attack yet.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violent clashes and bomb explosions since the beginning of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar in September, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.

