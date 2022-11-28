Eight civilians killed as hours-long Somalia hotel siege ends

Somali security forces on Monday ended an hours-long siege by Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents who killed eight civilians after storming a prominent hotel in the capital Mogadishu, the police said

Al-Shabaab militants attacked the Villa Rose, a hotel popular with politicians and government officials, in a hail of bullets and explosions at around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Sunday.

Around 21 hours later, national police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told reporters that "the clearance operation in the Villa Rose hotel has ended.

" The jihadists "killed eight civilians who stayed in the hotel and the security forces succeeded in rescuing about 60 civilians, no one among the civilians was wounded," he added.

One member of the security forces also died in the attack, he said.

"There were about six attackers involved -- five of them were shot and killed by the security forces and one of them detonated himself."The authorities have given no details about the identities of the casualties.