Eight Civilians Killed Following Airstrike in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) At least eight civilians were killed in an airstrike on Friday night in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported citing local authorities.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, citing the province's governor, Attaullah Khogyani, the attack took place in the village of Karak in Surkh Rod county in the north of the province, killing eight civilians.

The media outlet added that the Afghan security forces had launched five airstrikes over the past 24 hours, including one in the province of Sherzad.

As a result of the attack, they were able to neutralize six Taliban militants and injure four more.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.