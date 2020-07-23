UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Civilians Killed In Afghan Strike On Freed Taliban Fighter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Eight civilians killed in Afghan strike on freed Taliban fighter

Eight civilians were killed when an Afghan air strike hit a group of people who had gathered to celebrate a Taliban commander's recent release from prison, officials said Thursday

Herat, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Eight civilians were killed when an Afghan air strike hit a group of people who had gathered to celebrate a Taliban commander's recent release from prison, officials said Thursday.

The strike in the western province of Herat on Wednesday drew condemnation from a top US diplomat and underscores the worsening violence in Afghanistan's war even as the Taliban and Kabul are supposed to be preparing for peace talks.

According to Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the district governor in the area the strike took place, a group of people had gathered to welcome the Taliban commander.

"An air strike was carried out during the ceremony and civilians who participated were among those killed," he told AFP, putting the toll at eight civilian dead and 16 wounded.

On their website, the Taliban said the insurgent had been released from Bagram prisonoutside Kabul on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Governor Condemnation Herat From Top

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

11 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

11 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

57 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

UNDP calls for temporary basic income for world's ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.